Vinyl Vault: "M"

This week the Vinyl Vault remembers guitarist John Abercrombie who passed away on August 22. We’ll hear several cuts from his 1980 ECM release “M.” The album features Richard Beirach on piano, George Mraz on bass and Peter Donald on drums. The album has that ethereal ECM feel the Abercrombie helped pioneer as well as some straight ahead playing. The Vinyl Vault with host Geoff Anderson on the Night Beat, Tuesday, August 29 at 8:30pm on KUVO 89.3/kuvo.org.