Vinyl Vault: "Hurtwood Edge"

This week only, the Vinyl Vault moves to Monday with a 1972 album by flautist Tim Weisberg, “Hurtwood Edge.” The album was his second on A&M Records and has never been released on compact disc. The album features a compact quintet all the way up to a good sized orchestra with players like Bud Shank, Larry Carlton, Max Bennett, David Spinoza, Jim Gordon and many more. The Vinyl Vault, tonight, Monday, August 21 (this week only) at 8:30pm with Geoff Anderson on the Night Beat on KUVO 89.3/kuvo.org.