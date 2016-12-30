Vail Jazz Winter Series: Professor Cunningham & His Old School | Jan 12

Led by reedman and vocalist Adrian Cunningham, Professor Cunningham and His Old School is comprised of some of the most distinguished musicians on the New York scene, playing swinging and grooving music in the aesthetic of Sidney Bechet, Fats Waller, Professor Longhair and even Fats Domino! Their repertoire is deeply steeped in the New Orleans tradition, and is marked by hot jazz, growling horn, and grooving rhythms.

Vail Jazz Winter Series presents Professor Cunningham & His Old School

Thursday, January 12 at Ludwig's Terrace, 20 Vail Rd, Vail, CO 81657

First Set: doors open 5:30pm, music starts 6pm

Second Set: doors open 8pm, music starts 8:30pm

Get Tickets!

