Trinidaddio Blues Fest | Aug 26

Steeped in the traditions of Chicago Blues and New Orleans Trinidaddio’s Line up always provides a powerful mix of artists and an abundance of Talent. Join us August 26th for Trinidaddio Blues Fest 2017 you will not want to miss this one. It’s going to be great!!

And don’t forget the PreFest Party Friday, August 25! A Free Event! Downtown at Main & Commercial Sts.

Saturday Line-up:

Noon - 12:30 - Jaquie Gipso - Trinidad, CO

12:40 - 1:30 - The Pleasure Pilots - Albuquerque, NM

1:40 - 2:40 - Los Albuquerque Blues Connection - Albuquerque, NM

2:50 - 3:50 - The Alexis P Suter Band - Brooklyn, NY

4:00 - 5:00 - The Tad Robinson Band - Chicago, IL

5:10 - 6:10 - Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas - New Orleans, LA

6:20 - 7:30 - The John Primer Band - Chicago, IL

7:40 - 9:00 - The Fabulous Thunderbirds feat. Kim Wilson - Austin, TX

Trinidaddio Blues Fest 2017

August 26 - noon to 9pm

at Central Park, Trinidad

Get Tickets!

