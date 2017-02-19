Tom Gerwshin Sextet | Feb 25

The Tom Gershwin Sextet will be performing original works and adaptations of choice classics. Inspired by Afro-Latin music and hard bop artists like Horace Silver and Cannonball Adderley, this dynamic group of multi-instrumentalists will feature lyrical melodies, rich harmonies, and infectious grooves.

Tom's first full recording, Sweet Pastimes was released in 2013 and has received wonderful critical acclaim with international radio play. Tom has recently performed with a diverse range of groups, including Juno winner Jayme Stone, The Temptations, Leftover Salmon, The Motet, Ryan Tedder, and The New West Guitar Group. In May 2012, Tom graduated from NYU, where he was an adjunct faculty member. At NYU he performed and worked with Kenny Werner, Brian Lynch, Chris Potter, Ralph Alessi, Tony Moreno, and trumpet guru Laurie Frink. While in New York, Tom was also a faculty member at Douglaston School of Music and Art. As an artist continually moving forward, Tom seeks to understand a daily process that allows emotion and creativity to thrive. By dedicating himself to this, he strives to inspire students, fellow musicians, and listeners alike through his work.

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club presents

Tom Gershwin Sextet

Saturdays - Feb. 25 at 7pm

