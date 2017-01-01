TODD REID |Nocturne Jan 6

Todd Reid has been active as a jazz musician since childhood, sitting in with jazz groups beginning at age nine. After graduating from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music with both a Bachelor of Music in Jazz & Commercial Music (1983) and a Masters of Music in Percussion (1986), Todd moved to New York City, where he worked with such jazz artists as Gerry Mulligan, Dr. Billy Taylor, Jim McNeely, “Big Nick” Nicholas, Bucky Pizzarelli, Mike Richmond, vocalist Marlene VerPlank and numerous others. In 1992, Todd moved to Denver, CO and settled into the jazz scene, having worked in the house band at Denver's famed El Chapultepec, appearing regularly at Dazzle and Nocturne and performing/recording with such jazz artists as Jon Hendricks, Mose Allison, Freddie Cole, Bob Dorough, Howard Levy, Eddie Daniels, David “Fathead” Newman, Richie Cole, Lew Tabackin, Curtis Fuller, Charles McPherson, Eddie Harris, Nick Brignola, Rickey Woodard, Teddy Edwards, Red Holloway, Terrell Stafford, Bobby Shew, Carl Saunders, Javon Jackson, and a host of others. Todd is currently teaches at the University of Colorado Denver, is a Vic Firth and Aquarian educational endorser.

Sean McGowan - guitarDave Hanson - pianoKen Walker - bassTodd Reid - drums