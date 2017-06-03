Jean-Luc Davis' Alternative Reality | Wednesdays

Alternative Rock Classics reimagined through the language and lens of the jazz idiom. Special guests Peter Sommer and Shane Endlsey will be on hand throughout different nights of this series.

Performer, Composer, Educator Jean-Luc Davis is an active performer in the Colorado music scene. In addition to leading his own ensemble, Jean-Luc plays with Gypsy Swing Revue, Tom Gershwin Quintet, Adam Bodine Trio, Andy Hackbarth Band, Jesse Manley Band, Jayme Stone and the Other side of the Air, the John Kite Quartet, and regularly accompanies Wonderbound.

Special Guests:

Peter Sommer - June 22

Shane Endsley June 8, 15, 22, 29

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club presents

Jean Luc Davis' Alternative Reality

Wednesday evenings at 7pm

$5 per guest Artist Fee applies for this night of music. Reservations recommended!