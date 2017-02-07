High School / Collegiate Series: CSU Jazz Ensemble 1 | Feb 14

By Arvida Rascon Feb 7, 2017

This month's High School / Collegiate Series performance is by CSU Jazz Ensemble 1 on Tuesday, February 14 at 7pm in the Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio and will be hosted by Night Beat host Geoff Anderson.

Studio Club Members: Please contact Arvida arvida@kuvo.org to reserve seats for you and a guest.

 

CSU Jazz Ensemble I
Peter Sommer, director
(Associate Professor of Jazz and Saxophone Colorado State University)

Jack Harrington, alto and soprano saxophone
Andrew MacRossie, alto saxophone
Joe Hoffarth, tenor saxophone
Adam Bell, tenor saxophone and clarinet
Oren Logan, bari saxophone and bass clarinet

Sam Boies, trombone
Aidan King, trombone
Kelan Rooney, trombone
Will Gamache, bass trombone

Adam Van Wert, trumpet
Matt Chanlynn, trumpet
Max Heavner, trumpet
Kyle Tong, trumpet

Hannah Lentz, piano
Jo Asker, bass
Matt Brown, drums
 

CSU Jazz Ensemble 1

