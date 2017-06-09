Falling Rock turns 20!

Twenty years ago today, the bloom was on full in lower downtown Denver. Maybe that was even before they called it "LoDo." Brothers Chris and Steve Black dared to open a tap house a half-block from Coors Field. And despite its ominous moniker, the Falling Rock Tap House is still standing at 1919 Blake Street. Chris Black joined Steve and Rodney on "First Take with Lando and Chavis."

"We opened up for about five hours, and it was a complete disaster," recollects Black about his opening day. "We had sixty-nine taps and we couldn't pour a decent glass. Half the kegs were delivered warm and we left the door open for deliveries."

Black and the Falling Rock have had a front row seat to the many changes in LoDo. "There's only one bar on the street that's been there longer than us."

The week long celebration includes special tappings at 5:30 Friday (Great Divide, Sierra Nevada), Saturday at at 2 p.m. (Crooked Stave, Comrade), and the finale - tapping of a single keg Sunday at 2 p.m. (Bristol Brewing, Colorado Springs). Details at the Falling Rock Facebook page.

Music on this feature is "Beer and Donuts" by the Darren Kramer Organization.