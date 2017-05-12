Eats & Beats: Redline Art's summertime Moveable Feast

Gentrification. Denver's highest priced neighborhood. A legacy of jazz. Any guesses? Redline's executive director Louise Martorano visited "First Take with Lando and Chavis" to describe her arts organization's summer outreach to the Five Points community.

"5 Artists will be paired with community hosts and be commissioned to create 5 sculptural tables at 5 locations in 5 points," explained Martorano. This Saturday, May 13 (the first of five second Saturday events in Five poitns), artists Stephanie Kanto and George Perez are creating a brand new table, which will be located at Sonny Lawson Plaza next to the Blair-Caldwell Library at 24th and Welton Streets. Friend will gather at Redline at 2350 Arapahoe at 5:00 p.m. and march to the Library (just five short blocks away), led by the Montbello Drumline. The community gathering at the library begins at 5:30, with food provided by A Taste of Haiti.

On the menu? "Jerk chicken, curry chicken, plantain, rice and beans, collard greens."

"At Redline, we try to foster relationships between artists and community. For the new neighbors coming in and for the current neighbors, we need to create a meal to learn about each other." We hope to taste the process for ourselves on Saturday afternoon. The event will be held on the second Saturdays of June, July, August and September as well.

Information at www.redlineart.org.