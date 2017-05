A play both tragic and hysterically funny about three needy women at the brink of self-destruction or complete madness. And that’s where they’ll find that the liberation of women, not surprisingly, clashes with male expectations. Freedom will come with a price.

Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center presents

Divorcees, Evangelists & VegetariansJune 8-25 - Thursday, Friday & Saturday evenings at 7:30pmJune 26 - Sunday Matinee at 2pmGet Tickets & more info