Colorado Experience: Centennial Farms

With a rich history of homesteading, farming and ranching, Colorado boasts nearly 500 Centennial farms that remain in operation and are run by descendants of the original families. This is no small feat considering the numerous challenges to farming over the past century including the Dust Bowl, increased mechanization of farm and ranching equipment, and the economic hardships faced by each generation. Explore the beauty of Colorado's rich agricultural history.

Mariel Rodriguez-McGill visits 1st Take with Lando and Chavis, audio clip from Hice Farm near Austin, CO

Directed & written by Julie Speer & Mariel Rodriguez-McGill