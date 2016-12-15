Clare Church Quartet | Dec 17

The Clare Church Quartet featuring Clare Church on drums, Victor Mestas on piano, Drew Morrell on bass, and Pete Lewis on saxophone will be performing creative arrangements of jazz standards and your holiday favorites at La Cour Bistro & Art Bar on Saturday, December 17 at 7pm.

Clare brings her passion and artistry leading the quartet in many different styles for the audience to enjoy.

At La Cour, they believe that live music, original art, delicious food and drink should be part of everyone’s everyday life. (not to mention dancing!)

