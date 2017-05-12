9th Annual WWII Era 1940s Ball | June 17

The theme is Glamorous 1940s Hollywood with NEW! “Officer’s Club VIP Lounge” on Saturday, June 17 at 6pm at the Boulder Airport. Enter our hangar made into Casablanca’s Rick’s Café Americain—w/belly dancers and even a roulette table that attendees can play on!

Also world renowned Bob Hope impersonator Bill Johnson, 1940’s cars, an authentic attire contest, Swing dance lessons, Singles Taxi Dancing & dance contest!

Other fun happenings at the 2017 Ball…Swing dancers will heat up the dance floor under a canopy of movie set lights while cigarette girls hand out rations. Attendees will have the opportunity to have their photos taken with WWII planes and military vehicles, stop by the Tango Tango club tent or the “Cantina” tent, enter the 1940’s costume contest and dance the night away in a Conga Line! And to top the night off in grand style we’ll announce the end of the war with an authentic 1940’s radio announcement complete with a confetti drop and celebration! See Full Schedule

Get Tickets!

