Wine and Food Pairing: Mexican soup, Lebanese wine

Our guest chef for the May 2017 edition of KUVO's Wine and Food Pairing is the new chef at Dazzle at Baur's Mario Godoy. He'll be serving a fresh take on a traditional recipe from his native Jalisco, Mexico. And sommelier Carolyn Joy has just the match.

Godoy's dish is called "Carnes En Su Jugo." He'll be serving it at KUVO Night, a benefit for the community jazz radio station on Thursday, May 25 at the new downtown Denver home of Dazzle Jazz, 1512 Curtis St.

"The soup is a staple dish from my hometown," says Godoy. It's traditionally cooked in a clay pot. Bacon is rendered down, then add thinly sliced beef. Cover it to release all the juices (thus its name). Once the beef is cooked and its flavor is released, add a little chicken stock, beans, and tomatillo, and let it simmer again. Garnish with cilantro, onions and radish. Serve with tostada or tortilla. "Once everything boils together, it's a completely different flavor than what you're used to in a soup."

Godoy suggested a white wine for this springtime serving, and Joy happily obliged. "This Musar Jeune White is the young wine from this wine maker in Lebanon," said Joy. "It's a blend of chardonnay, viognier, and vermentino. Today, blends are really, really hot!"

In the audio below of the extended interview, Joy shared how time, place, family, historical events and a relaxed philosophy of life converged to make Chateau Musar such a unique winery.

Carolyn's operation at Joy Wine and Spirits (1302 E. 6th, Denver) includes tastings on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4:30 - 7:00 p.m.