William and The Romantics | Aug 19

William and the Romantics (WR) is a twenty-piece big band swing group playing in the Denver Metro area. The band consists of sixteen musicians and a four-person vocal ensemble.

WR plays well-known big band swing covers from a variety of band leaders and singers including: Glenn MIller, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Gene Krupa, Ella Fitzgerald, Anita O'Day, The Andrews Sisters, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, and many others.

Start out your swing-dance instruction at 5:30pm with Jitterbug and Lindy Hop instruction by Ceth and Dani. Then, at 8:00pm, try out your new chops dancing to our 22-piece big band swing group. Restaurant on first floor, cash bar on second.

Mercury Cafe presents

William and the Romantics

Saturday, August 19 - 8pm