WATCH LIVE: House Intelligence Committee To Give Update On Russia Investigation

Leaders of the House Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russia's efforts to meddle in the 2016 elections are set to give an update at a press briefing at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, and Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., are set to talk. Conaway took over the GOP side's lead on the investigation after Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, D-Calif., stepped aside after the House Ethics Committee opened an inquiry into whether he improperly disclosed classified information.

Nunes had held a controversial press conference in March where he claimed he had learned that then-President-elect Trump and some staffers had been caught up in surveillance of foreign targets overseas just after the election. He then went to the White House to brief Trump on the information — before sharing it with Schiff or his colleagues on the Intelligence Committee.

