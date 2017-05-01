Vinyl Vault: "Passengers"

This week’s Vinyl Vault, Spring Fundraiser Edition, features “Passengers” from the Gary Burton Quartet with Eberhard Weber. This is the last album Pat Metheny did with Burton before forming the Pat Metheny Group shortly afterward.

The album includes three Metheny compositions and it’s interesting to hear them in hindsight because they show his evolution into the world class composer he has become. The album also features drummer Danny Gottlieb who would later join Metheny as the first drummer in the Pat Metheny Group.

If that’s not enough, the album features two bass players; Eberhard Weber on acoustic bass and Steve Swallow on electric bass, often playing simultaneously. It’s a “must-hear” for all Pat Metheny fans (and Gary Burton fans too). The Vinyl Vault on the Night Beat with Geoff Anderson on Tuesday, May 2 at 8:30 on KUVO/KVJZ/kuvo.org.

