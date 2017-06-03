Vinyl Vault: Jean Luc Ponty - "Individual Choices"

French violinist Jean Luc Ponty comes through Colorado next week, so this Tuesday, we’ll hear some tunes from his 1983 album, “Individual Choice.” The album marks a bit of a departure from Ponty’s previous sound in that he performs many of the tunes on the album either by himself or with sparse accompaniment. And, in addition to violin, he relies heavily on synthesizer work. When he does invite others to play, he selects some of the best: George Duke on keyboards, Allan Holdsworth on guitar, Rayford Griffin on drums and Randy Jackson on bass. The Vinyl Vault, hosted by Geoff Anderson on the Night Beat on Tuesday June, 6 at 8:30pm on KUVO 89.3/kuvo.org.