Vinyl Vault: Ian Carr's Nucleus - "Out of the Long Dark"

The Vinyl Vault will feature a 1979 album from Ian Carr’s Nucleus entitled, “Out of the Long Dark.” British trumpeter Ian Carr was a leader in a number of movements in the 50s, 60s and 70s including being a bebop pioneer in his youth, a collaborator with Eric Burdon and John McLaughlin in R n B, a proponent of free jazz and a leader in British fusion with his band Nucleus. Carr, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 75, was also interested in the written word, being a co-editor of the Rough Guide to Jazz. He also wrote biographies of Miles Davis and Keith Jarrett. “Out of the Long Dark” was the last major label release for Nucleus and features a solid lineup that had been together for a number of years by the time this album was recorded. A protégé of Miles Davis, he modeled the tune “Selina” after Davis’ “All Blues” from “Kind of Blue.” Hear that and more when you tune in to the Vinyl Vault on The Night Beat with Geoff Anderson on Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30pm on KUVO/kuvo.org.