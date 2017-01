This week’s Vinyl Vault will feature flute and sax man Herb Geller’s 1975 album Rhyme and Reason. The album features vocals by Mark Murphy and Earl Jordan. It was recorded in Germany with a European band that includes Philip Catherine on guitar. They lay down some juicy soul-jazz grooves with Geller’s multi-tracked woodwinds over the top.

