Vinyl Vault: Dixie Dregs - "What If"

The Dixie Dregs were primarily classified as a jazz-fusion band, but their musical influences went far beyond a blend of jazz and rock. Folk, country and even classical elements were an important part of their musical milieu. The Vinyl Vault will feature a number of tracks from what many consider their finest album, 1978’s “What If.” Led by guitarist Steve Morse, the album features impeccable and virtuosic playing throughout. The Vinyl Vault hosted by Geoff Anderson on The Night Beat, Tuesday, May 30 at 8:30pm on KUVO 89.3 / kuvo.org.