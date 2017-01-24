The Vinyl Vault | The Cornelius Bumpus Quartet

This week on the Vinyl Vault it’s The Cornelius Bumpus Quartet with their 1983 album “Beacon.” Bumpus played saxophone for the Doobie Brothers during the last few years that band was actively recording albums. After the Doobies broke up, Bumpus formed his own band to play jazz and “Beacon” was the second of three albums he released as a leader. Later, in the 1990s, Bumpus joined Steely Dan and toured with that group for several years before his death in 2004. The Vinyl Vault, Tuesday at 8:30 on KUVO.