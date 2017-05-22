Vinyl Vault: "Chico Hamilton & the Players"

This week on the Vinyl Vault, it’s a 1976 album from drummer Chico Hamilton simply entitled “Chico Hamilton and the Players.” Indeed, this Blue Note album features some great players including Black Arthur Blythe on alto and soprano saxophones, Steve Turre on electric bass and bass trombone, percussionist Abdullah, Will Connell, Jr. on alto sax and a 19-year-old Rodney Jones on guitar. Turre, Jones and Blythe, of course, went on to successful solo careers. This album showcases their talents from a time before they became leaders. Check out the Vinyl Vault with Geoff Anderson on the Night Beat, Tuesday, May 23 at 8:30pm on KUVO 89.3/kuvo.org.

