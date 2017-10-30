Vinyl Vault: "Campus Jazz Festival"

The Vinyl Vault for Halloween will be a 1959 compilation called “Campus Jazz Festival” presented by Viceroy cigarettes. According to the album cover, the record features “Favorite artists of American college students – selected in national intercollegiate jazz popularity survey.” Despite the popularity of these tunes in 1959, the KUVO library lacks many of them including Benny Goodman: Ciribiribin, Shorty Rogers: Martian’s Lullaby, Jonah Jones: Tin Roof Blues, Erroll Garner: Erroll’s Bounce, Bob Scobey: Shine On Harvest Moon and more. It’s your chance to check out the 1959 college scene with Geoff Anderson; Tuesday, October 31 at 8:30 on KUVO.