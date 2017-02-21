The Vinyl Vault | Brian Auger's Oblivion Express: Straight Ahead

Tune in tonight to the Night Beat with Geoff Anderson for the Winter Fund Drive edition of the Vinyl Vault will feature “Straight Ahead,” the 1974 album from Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express. It was a follow-up to the highly successful “Closer To It!” from the year before. “Straight Ahead” features the great keyboard playing of Auger on both Hammond B-3 and electric piano. A highlight of the album is an extended version of Wes Montgomery’s “Bumpin’ on Sunset.” Check out the Vinyl Vault, Tuesday 2/21 at 8:30 on KUVO/kuvo.org.