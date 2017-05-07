Vinyl Vault: Airto "Fingers"

This week’s Vinyl Vault will feature a 1973 album from percussionist Airto, “Fingers.” By 1973, Airto had already played with Miles Davis on the “Bitches Brew” album, with Weather Report on their first album and with the first incarnation of Return to Forever on their first two albums. The “Fingers” album was released on the CTI label and was engineered by Rudy Van Gelder and recorded at his studio. The album features Airto’s wife and long-time collaborator Flora Purim on vocals and percussion as well as David Amaro on guitar along with Uruguayan musicians Hugo Fattoruso on keyboards and Jorge Fattoruso on drums. Ringo Theilmann on bass rounds out the band. Allmusic.com calls the album “consistently enriching” and “an album to savor.” Tune in to the Vinyl Vault, on The Night Beat with Geoff Anderson on Tuesday, May 9 at 8:30 on KUVO.org.