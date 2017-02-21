Vail Jazz Winter Series: Nicki Parrott's Tribute to Peggy Lee | Mar 2

Peggy Lee’s iconic, sultry singing voice carried impeccable rhythmic subtlety and smoldering sexuality—in an era of jazz ruled by masterful vocalists, she was among the finest. In this special show, hard-swinging bassist and gifted vocalist Nicki Parrott will pay tribute to Miss Lee. Originally from Australia, Parrott possesses a “bright, vibrant voice graced with clarity,” and her arrangements are breezy and alive (NPR).

Vail Jazz Winter Series presents

Nicki Parrot's Tribute to Peggy Lee

Thursday, March 2 at Ludwig's Terrace

FIRST SET: doors open 5:30pm, music starts 6pm

SECOND SET: doors open 8pm, music starts 8:30pm

