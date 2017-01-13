Vail Jazz Winter Series: Diego Figueiredo with Chiara Izzi | Feb 2

Brazilian guitarist Diego Figueiredo is a returning favorite at Vail Jazz, having wowed audiences last summer at the 2016 Vail Jazz Party. Diego fuses jazz, bossa nova and classical music, blending his virtuosic technique with an infectious interpretation of standards from the Brazilian and American Songbooks. He will be joined by award winning Italian singer and songwriter Chiara Izzi, “a talent to be heard, admired and anticipated” (Jazz Times). Chiara’s international debut took place at the Montreux Jazz Festival Vocal Competition in 2011 where she was awarded first prize by Quincy Jones. Together the duo will bring a unique blend of sounds from around the world.

Thursday, February 2 | Ludwig's Terrace | $35 Get Tickets!

First Set: Doors open 5:30pm, music starts 6pm

Second Set: Doors open 8pm, music starts 8:30pm

