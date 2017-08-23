Vail Jazz @ Vail Square: Joey De Francesco + The People | Aug 24

Joey DeFrancesco is often credited with the resurgence of the Hammond organ in jazz in the ‘80s. It’s no wonder he is referred to simply as “the master” of the B-3 organ. Loved by musicians, critics, and audiences, he has won the DownBeat Critics Poll nine times and has won the Readers Poll every year since 2005. He throws down like very few can, but is also an energetic showman with an infectious playfulness that keeps the mood light and effortlessly social.

Vail Jazz @ Vail Square presents

Joey DeFrancesco + The People

Thursday, August 24 - 6 to 9pm

