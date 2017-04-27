Vail Jazz @ Vail Square: Ella & Louis Together Again | July 27

Join Vail Jazz as they celebrate Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th birthday by re-creating one of the most iconic pairings in jazz history: Lady Ella and legendary trumpeter and vocalist, Louis Armstrong. With the passion and swagger of Satchmo himself, Byron Stripling’s phenomenal trumpet playing and vocals are complemented by Count Basie Big Band singer Carmen Bradford. more

Vail Jazz @ Vail Square presents
Ella & Louis Together Again
Thursday July 27 - 6 to pm

During KUVO's Spring Pledge Drive - get a pair of tickets for your donation of $120 or more HERE
 

Byron Stripling
Credit vailjazz.org

