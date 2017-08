The Grammy-winning pianist and vocalist returns to Vail with a musical program celebrating the intoxicating, high-energy Brazilian rhythm called samba. Elias is known for her distinctive and immediately recognizable musical style which blends her Brazilian roots, her sensuous, alluring voice with her impressive instrumental jazz, classical and compositional skills.

Vail Jazz @ Vail Square presents

Eliane Elias: Samba Brazil

Thursday, August 17 - 6pm to 8pm

