Vail Jazz Party! | Labor Day Weekend

The grand finale of both the Vail Jazz Festival and the beautiful Colorado summer season, the Vail Jazz Party features a jam-packed lineup with over 35 headliners that join together to play in group performances, multi-artist jam sessions, and inspiring multimedia tributes to jazz legends. Vail Jazz Party features a House Band with John Clayton, Terell Stafford, Wycliffe Gordon, Bill Cunliffe, and Lewis Nash. With over 35 hours of jazz music, the Vail Jazz Party has cemented its reputation as the premier Labor Day weekend event!

Vail Jazz Paty!

September 9\1 to 9\3

See Line-up and more info HERE!

Get tickets for 2 to Vail Jazz Party on Labor Day Weekend when you DONATE during KUVO's Spring Pledge Drive!

Choose from the following sessions: Friday Evening Sessions, Saturday Afternoon Sessions, Saturday Evening Sessions, Sunday Morning Gospel, Sunday Afternoon Sessions, and Sunday Evening Sessions