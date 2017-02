The freshest ingredients are featured each week in a buffet of home-style comfort food. Sip on a bottomless Mimosa or Bloody Mary and enjoy the eats while chilling to the sound of the Adam Bodine Trio.

Dazzle Jazz Urban Brunch featuring

The Adam Bodine Trio

Sunday, February 12 - 10:30 to 1pm RSVP/Tickets

All-you-can-eat $21, $13 for children under 10. Bottomless Mimosa or Bloody Mary, $11 additional.