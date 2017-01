How do you choose just two hours of music from the Count Basie library? One O’Clock Jump, Moten Swing, I Can’t Stop Loving You, and Lil’ Darlin’ are just some of the featured numbers. Also, songs recorded by Billie Holiday, Joe Williams, and Frank Sinatra. The CJRO will be swingin’ hard and will take no prisoners!

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra: Turn up the Basie!

Saturday, January 21 - 7:30pm

Arvada Center - Main Stage Theatre

