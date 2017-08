Sure to get you up on your feet, the "Motones" feature a cast of insanely talented singers, a full band and songbook of Motown hits! Their repertoire includes hit songs from The Jackson 5, The Temptations, and Marvin Gaye blended with current hits in the Motown style.

Lone Tree Arts Center & RidgeGate presents

The Motones

Friday, August 11 at 8pm

on the Main Stage

