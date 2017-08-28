Tune In Tuesday, August 29-KUVO has 32nd Anniversary Presents For You!!

Tuesday August 29th marks the 32nd anniversary of KUVO Jazz. Beginning at 6am, we will be giving away a Count Basie CD during each shift, Victor Cooper, 6-9a, Susan Gatschet, 9a-12p, Arturo Gómez, Noon-1pm, Erik Troe, 1-4pm and Rodney Franks, 4-8p. Count Basie's band was nicknamed 16 men swingin'. Count Basie's Band Finest Hour CD has 16 swingin' songs spanning 1937 thru 1969 including the ensemble's theme song: One O'Clock Jump which debuted in 1937, 80 years ago! The collection also features perhaps Basie's best known recording: April in Paris.

One O'Clock Jump was inducted into the Grammy® Hall of Fame and also inducted by the National Recording Preservation Board in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Though credited to Basie, One O’Clock Jump owed a lot to individual members. Their original 1937 recording of the song, for instance, featured such stellar musicians as saxophonists Herschel Evans and Lester Young, trumpeter Buck Clayton, bassist Walter Page, and Basie himself on piano. The original title of the song wad Blue Balls. Deeming the title inappropriate for radio, when asked about the title during a recording session, Count Basie allegedly looked at the clock and responded with One O’Clock Jump.

In 1945 Lee Gaines, a vocalist with the Delta Rhythm Boys, wrote lyrics to Basie’s tune, one of the earliest examples of what has come to be known as “vocalese,” words sung to what were the originally improvised jazz solos.

At 7pm we will broadcast the Anisha Rush Trio live from the Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio, another anniversary gift from us to you.....