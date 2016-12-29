Tune in New Year's Eve: Toast of the Nation

TOAST OF THE NATION, Saturday starting at 6pm
HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM KUVO!
An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, 'Toast of the Nation' is festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Spirited, improvised, and swinging, each segment stops in a Blue Note venue throughout the country and the world! We'll hear sets from Buika, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Joshua Redman and Brad Meldau, pianist Fred Hersch and more.
THE LINEUP!
Fred Hersch Trio at 6pm,
Buika at 7pm
Ron Carter Quartet at 8pm
Dee Dee Bridgewater at 9pm
Dirty Dozen Brass Band at 10pm
Joshua Redman and Brad Meldau will ring in the New Year starting at 11pm!