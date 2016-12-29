Tune in New Year's Eve: Toast of the Nation

TOAST OF THE NATION, Saturday starting at 6pm

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM KUVO!

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, 'Toast of the Nation' is festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Spirited, improvised, and swinging, each segment stops in a Blue Note venue throughout the country and the world! We'll hear sets from Buika, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Joshua Redman and Brad Meldau, pianist Fred Hersch and more.

THE LINEUP!

Fred Hersch Trio at 6pm,

Buika at 7pm

Ron Carter Quartet at 8pm

Dee Dee Bridgewater at 9pm

Dirty Dozen Brass Band at 10pm

Joshua Redman and Brad Meldau will ring in the New Year starting at 11pm!