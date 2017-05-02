Truth, Liberty & Soul - Live in NYC CD | Jaco Pastorius

Live in NYC: The Complete 1982 NPR Jazz Alive! Recording. Previously unreleased live album by electric bass genius Jaco Pastorius and the Word of Mouth Big Band featuring special guest, harmonica virtuoso Toots Thielemans. Recorded at Avery Fisher Hall in NYC on June 27, 1982 as part of George Wein's Kool Jazz Festival. First official release authorized by the Jaco Pastorius Estate, Warner Music Group and NPR Music of the Entire Concert from start to finish, including over 40 minutes of material not aired on the original NPR Jazz Alive! Broadcast.

