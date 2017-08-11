TRIO + 1: An Ode to Oscar Peterson and Clark Terry | Fridays in August

Conceived by drummer Brian Claxton and pianist Tom Amend this artist in residency series is inspired by the iconic mainstream jazz album Trio+1 recorded in 1964 by Oscar Peterson Trio and Clark Terry. The line-up throughout this eight-week series includes appearances by: Gabriel Mervine, Josh D. Reed, Dan Miller, Greg Gisbert, Erik Applegate, Seth Lewis, Eric, Hitt and Paul Romaine.

ABOUT THE TRIO+1 SESSION CURATORS:

Dr. Brian Claxton is a professional musician and educator living in the front-range area who performs frequently throughout Colorado as a drummer, and bassist. Claxton also teaches percussion and drum set at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood and drum set at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Claxton has also had the distinct pleasure share the stage with: Donny McCaslin, Chris Potter, Christian McBride, Dave Douglas, Terrell Stafford, Nicholas Payton, John Fedchock, Jiggs Whiggham, Cyrus Chestnut, Wayne Bergeron, Eric Marienthal, Dave Weckl, Bobby Sanabria, Greg Gisbert, Jon Faddis, Kenni Holmen, and many more. While a graduate student at UNC, Claxton was honored to be recruited by jazz legend Monty Alexander to play in his Harlem Kingston Express Band at the recommendation of jazz drumming legend Jeff Hamilton.

Tom Amend is a Denver based pianist, composer, and arranger originally from Riverton, Wyoming. A semifinalist for the 2014 American Jazz Pianist Competition Tom performs throughout the Rocky Mountain Region in various settings as both a leader and sideman. Tom has worked extensively with Soul/Blues artist Taylor Scott appearing at notable blues venues across the country as well as appearing on several of Scott’s records. Tom has a Bachelors degree in Jazz Studies at the University of Northern Colorado and is an alumni of both UNC Lab I and UNC Vanguard Combo.

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club presents

Trio +1: An Ode to Oscar Peterson & Clark Terry

Fridays, 8/11, 8/18 & 8/25 - 7pm

A $10 per guest weekend artist fee will added to checks at the end of the evening. Reservations are highly recommended!

