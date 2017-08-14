Thank You for Joining Us at Live at the Vineyards!

By Nathalia Velez 2 hours ago

Another Live at the Vineyards is behind us, and we're still buzzing with the excitement! We can't believe how lucky we are to have so many amazing people come out to support our biggest fundraiser of the year. Thank you to everyone who came out to party with us! 

We want to thank Bobby Watson’s All-Star Quartet & Kansas City Jump Band for getting us on our feet and dancing the night away! What a fabulous group of musicians.

We also want to thank Balistreri Vineyards for hosting us in their beautiful venue and keeping the wine flowing all night. We hope you took home a bottle of our signature KUVO wine! 

Congratulations are in order to the winners of People's Choice! Cafe Brazil was the first place winner of the night, with Corner Office coming in second place and Walter's Pizzeria in third place. The competition was close! We want to thank all the restaurants for bringing their best dishes. 

We'll see you at the vineyard next year! 

Live at the Vineyards 2017

