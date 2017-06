The A Taste of Puerto Rico (ATOPR) Festival is deeply rooted in the Colorado community as the largest Caribbean Festival in the state. The event attracts 20,000 plus festival attendees each year. ATOPR is a fun family oriented event with special attractions, musical acts, cultural offerings and some of the most delicious Puerto Rican cuisine found in Colorado.

12th Annual A Taste of Puerto Rico Festival

Sunday June 11 - 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Civic Center Park, downtown Denver

