The Taj Trio at Dazzle | Aug 24

Art Lande presents The Taj Trio with Tim Wendel-guitar, Art Lande-piano, and Josh Reed-trumpet on Thursday, August 24 at 6:30pm at Dazzle. Performance will take place in the historic Grand Gallery of the Baur's Building.

On Art Lande: Grammy-nominated Art Lande is an internationally known pianist, composer, improviser, drummer and educator who has performed with a long list of the Who's Who in jazz, including Joe Henderson, Woody Shaw, Bobby Hutcherson, Steve Swallow, Charlie Haden, Kenny Wheeler, Sheila Jordan, Mark Isham, Paul McCandless, Jan Garbarek and many others.

Art is also well known for his innovative approaches to teaching piano, improvisation and ear training. He currently has many regular students in Boulder and often travels internationally for workshops, camps and performances.

Please arrive 30-45 minutes early to take advantage of full dinner service.


