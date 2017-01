Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center

721 Santa Fe Dr

Denver CO

303.296.0219

Benefit: BOGO—Buy one admission, get one free!

Over 40 years, Su Teatro has established a national reputation for homegrown productions that speak to the history and experience of Chicanos. Su Teatro has created more than 15 original full length productions that have toured widely to venues such as New York’s Public Theater, The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, San Antonio, TX and Plaza de la Raza, Los Angeles, CA.