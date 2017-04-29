Stories of Standards: "Speak Low"

Tune in to First Take with Lando and Chavis - weekdays from 6-9 am MT - for Stories of Standards to hear our favorite versions of this song all week long!

Stories of Standards is sponsored by ListenUp - If you love music, you’ll love ListenUp.

“Speak Low” (1943) by Kurt Weill and Ogden Nash was introduced in the musical comedy “One Touch of Venus”, which opened in October 1943 and ran for 567 performances. The book, written by S. J. Perelman and Ogden Nash, was based on the 1885 novella “The Tinted Venus”, by F. Anstey (pseudonym of Thomas Anstey Guthrie). Mary Martin originated the title role of Venus, a statue that has come to life after a barber slips the engagement ring intended for his girlfriend onto the statue’s finger. Mayhem ensues. The first line “Speak low when you speak love” is a takeoff on a line by Pedro in Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” – “Speak low if you speak love”.

Kurt Weill (1900-1950) came from a long line of prominent rabbis and started off as a modernist composer. With its distinctive combination of jazz, politics and satire, “The Threepenny Opera” (1928) brilliantly captured the post-“Great War” Berlin culture. Weill and Lotte Lenya fled first to Paris, then to America in 1935, following the closure of Weill’s last German production. Weill and Lenya had married in 1926, divorced in 1933 and remarried in 1937. One of his last works was “Lost in the Stars”, based on the book “Cry the Beloved Country” by Alan Paton. Weill died of a heart attack in 1950.

Ogden Nash (1902-1971) was America’s premier writer of light verse and was featured on an American stamp which also included six complete (though short) poems. Nash was a descendent of Abner Nash, governor of North Carolina. Nashville was named for Francis Nash, a Revolutionary War general and brother of Abner. Ogden Nash engaged in a variety of occupations. In 1931 he joined the editorial staff of the New Yorker in 1931, published his first collection of poems “Hard Lines” (which sold out seven printings in its first year) and married Francis Leonard. All three associations were celebrated for the duration of his life. Nash also wrote lyrics with Sammy Kahn for the play “Two’s Company”.

