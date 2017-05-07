Stories of Standards: "Freedom Jazz Dance"

Tune in to First Take with Lando and Chavis - weekdays from 6-9 am MT - for Stories of Standards to hear our favorite versions of this song all week long!

Eddie Harris signed with Atlantic Records in 1965, where “The In Sound” was his first album, released August 30, 1965. In addition to the title track, the album included an early version of “The Shadow of Your Smile”, covers of “S’Wonderful,” “Love For Sale,” “Born to Be Blue,” plus Eddie Harris’ song “Cryin’ Blues.”



By the time Eddie Harris (1934 -1996) attended Roosevelt University in his native Chicago he could play piano, vibraphone and tenor saxophone and was performing professionally with Gene Ammons. After service in the Army he arranged and recorded a jazz arrangement of Ernest Golds’ theme from “Exodus”, which made him the first jazz musician to release a gold-selling album, “Exodus to Jazz.” While some regarded this as excessively commercial, the release of “The In Sound” in 1965 re-established his jazz and bop credentials. He added electric piano and electric Varitone saxophone to his repertoire, while a recording of his performance with Les McCann at the 1969 Montreux Jazz Festival was released as the album “Swiss Movement,” which became one of the best-selling jazz albums ever, as well as reaching #2 on the R&B charts. Harris created new instruments, starting with the reed trumpet, which he introduced at the 1970 Newport Jazz Festival, where it was not well received. After a time spent with comedy, he returned to hard bop. In the mid-1970s Harris moved to Los Angeles where he was greatly involved in the music for “The Bill Cosby Show.” He died there of a heart attack in 1996.