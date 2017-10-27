Stories of Standards: "Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?"

Tune in to Jazz with Victor Cooper - weekdays from 6-9 a.m. MT - for Stories of Standards to hear our favorite versions of this song all week long!

“Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?”, written in 1946 by Louis Alter and Eddie De Lange for the 1947 movie “New Orleans”, was performed there by Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday. The cast included Woody Herman and His Orchestra, Barney Bigard, and Kid Ory, among others. The song gained new prominence following Hurricane Katrina; it was included in “Our New Orleans”, a 2005 CD created as a benefit album for Hurricane Katrina relief, as well as Spike Lee’s “When the Levees Broke” (2006) and Billy Crystal’s dramatic sketch in HBO’s “Comic Relief 2006”.

Louis Alter (1902-1980), pianist, songwriter and composer, started in vaudeville and silent films and was a great fan of Paul Whiteman’s. When Whiteman commissioned Alter to write a tone poem, Alter walked around the city for six months absorbing the sights and sounds, was struck by an insight, then wrote “Manhattan Serenade” in a two-hour period. He went to Hollywood in 1929, where he wrote for movies and the US Air Force, for whom he also performed and coordinated shows on the West Coast. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1975.

Eddie De Lange (1904-1949) came from a musical family in Long Island, New York (playwright/lyricist and Broadway musical performer) and, after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, went into show business as a stunt man in 24 Hollywood comedies. He returned to New York with 100 lyrics. In slightly over a year he wrote four solid hits and won the ASCAP prize for excellence four times in a row. Between 1937 and 1939 he had a run of songs on “Your Hit Parade” 40 out of 41 weeks and in 1941 wrote lyrics for “String of Pearls”. The National Academy of Popular Music’s Songwriters Hall of Fame selected him for inclusion in 1989.