Steve Chavis: Program Director & First Take Host

Steve Chavis, KUVO's Program Director and host of First Take with Lando and Chavis - Monday thru Friday at 6 to 9am.

On Wednesdays, Chavis hosts Eats & Beats, a segment related to food, restaurants, chefs and all things gastronomic.

Chavis began his career in public radio as an intern in Detroit and at KGNU in Boulder. Before coming to KUVO, Steve was news director for KBCO, KHOW and KHIH and spent a dozen years directing communications for an international non-profit organization based in Denver.