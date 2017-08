KUVO's "On Stage" highlights "¡Cubanismo!," A a musical journey set to the irresistible dancing heartbeat of Cuban music. This sizzling 11-piece band, featuring two vocalists, takes listeners through the classic repertoire of the great Cuban rhythms. Tune in on Sunday, August 27 at 4pm to catch some of the magic from one of Colorado's great summertime Jazz venues, Vail Square.