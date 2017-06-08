As Spring Nears it End, Live Jazz is Jumpin' | Norman Provizer Jazz Notes

On Thursday, drummer Brian Blade and the Fellowship Band finish up their three-night run at Dazzle’s new location at 1512 Curtis in the historic Baur’s Building. There’s a reason that Blade is a drummer in incredible demand. He manages to combine considerably sensitivity and subtlety with enormous power. Along with Blade, the Fellowship consists of pianist Jon Cowherd, saxophonists Melvin Butler and Myron Walden and bassist Chris Thomas. For this visit, there’s an added treat with area-based guitarist and MSU Denver professor Dave Devine joining Blade and friends. Devine has recorded with Blade for the drummer’s next CD and it was good to hear him in such company here at home. The sets are at 6 and 8:30 p.m. While the new spot is still a work in progress in some critical ways, the sound for Blade worked very well.

If you haven’t heard Blade and the Friendship Band, you should definitely try to catch the group on its last night at Dazzle at Baur’s. It’s certainly one of my favorite groups around. This is music that will touch your soul.

On Friday and Saturday, the sounds at the new Dazzle continue in high style when the Chris Potter Quartet takes the stage. Saxophonist Potter is simply one of the best tenor players on the scene. If memory serves, the first time I heard Potter, the then very young player was in Denver, a number of years ago, with trumpeter Red Rodney. He’s certainly fulfilled all of the promise he displayed back then.

Potter’s quartet features David Virelles, another one of the amazing pack of Cuban players on piano, Ben Street on bass and Dan Weiss on drums. The sets are at 6:30 and 9 p.m. (303-838-5100). Potter’s current quartet CD on ECM is The Dreamer is the Dream.

Moving to Boulder on Sunday, the super band called Hudson (named for the Hudson River Valley in New York that is home to all the players) is at the Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline, at 7:30 p.m. Think of it: the great drummer Jack DeJohnette, bassist Larry Grenadier, John Medeski of Medeski, Martin and Wood and guitarist John Scofield all on stage together. The group’s Motema CD is titled Hudson.

Also in Boulder, the Jean-Luc Ponty Band revisits its “Atlantic Years” at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., at 8 p.m. on Tuesday (303-786-7030). French violinist Ponty led a popular group in the jazz-rock era and the quintet is back together for this tour.

Back at the new Dazzle on Sunday, pianist Art Lande, saxophonist Bruce Williamson and guitarist Khabu Young join forces at the new Dazzle at 7 p.m. The trio will play in the acoustic room at the club and it will be interesting to hear how that smaller room sounds.

On Wednesday, to wrap up the week in music, the Brazilian bandolinist Hamilton de Holanda is at Dazzle at 7 p.m. The bandolin player is known for his blend of choro and contemporary jazz; and, if you caught clarinetist Anat Cohen doing her Brazilian thing at the old Dazzle this past month, you want to keep the Brazilian Hamilton in mind. And on Tuesday, the night before de Holanda plays, Dazzle has three award-winning school bands covering, R&B, salsa and jazz. The groups are Soul Confluence, Azucartones and the Quincy Ave Rhythm Band. The music starts at 7 p.m. The June issue of Downbeat contains the 40th student music awards. In next week’s column, we’ll deliver kudos to the Colorado winners of those awards.

Finally, bassist Michael Friedman and his band are at the Art Students League of Denver’s outdoor, art market, 200 Grant, at 1 p.m. on Saturday and at the Littleton Historical Museum outdoor event, 6028 Gallup, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. And City Park Jazz continues on Sunday at 6 p. m. This week at the Pavilion in City Park it’s Pete Wernick and Flexigrass.

